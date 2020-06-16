Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 231.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.43. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 472,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 824,701 shares during the period. Abingworth LLP increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 659,874 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $14,507,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.