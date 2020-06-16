Sidoti Trims AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Target Price to $70.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Sidoti from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 78,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,208 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 606,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $8,281,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $7,573,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.