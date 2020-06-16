SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut SI-Bone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SIBN opened at $17.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $476.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.33% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 10.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.