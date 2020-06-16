Short Interest in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Declines By 6.8%

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 736,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 14th total of 789,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Michael D. Malone bought 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,238.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,778.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $647,213. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WD shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

