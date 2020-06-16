Short Interest in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Declines By 5.5%

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 83,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SLCT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $133.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Analysts predict that Select Bancorp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,886.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

