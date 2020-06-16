Short Interest in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Drops By 5.2%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 14th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.54. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 30.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.