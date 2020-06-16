Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Declines By 5.3%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Navios Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

