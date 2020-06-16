Short Interest in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Declines By 5.4%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 859,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 908,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $67,014.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,029.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $91,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $177,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $10,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 208.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 236,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.4% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $391.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. National Securities raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.