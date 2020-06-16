Short Interest in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Drops By 6.9%

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 543,300 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 14th total of 583,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MEI opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40.

MEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

