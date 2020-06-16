Short Interest in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Decreases By 7.1%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 551,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 14th total of 593,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 44,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $198,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 45,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $161,526.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 722,285 shares of company stock worth $3,726,037 in the last 90 days. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

