Short Interest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Drops By 7.5%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,140,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the May 14th total of 26,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $3,357,912. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

