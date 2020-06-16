Short Interest in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Decreases By 7.4%

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Five Point has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $722.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Five Point had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Five Point will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Five Point from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 1,134,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $4,345,709.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,007,703 shares of company stock valued at $18,507,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 230,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160,133 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,709,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

