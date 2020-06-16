Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Drops By 5.5%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 10,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,912,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

