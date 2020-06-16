Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declines By 5.4%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.83. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

