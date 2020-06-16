Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Works co uk (LON:WRKS)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Works co uk (LON:WRKS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Works co uk in a report on Friday.

Works co uk stock opened at GBX 25.30 ($0.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.89. Works co uk has a 12 month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.65.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

