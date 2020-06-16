Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLO opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Shiloh Industries has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

