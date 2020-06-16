Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Shawcor earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Shawcor stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $14.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAWLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shawcor from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $2.60 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

