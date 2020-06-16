SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered SharpSpring from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SharpSpring news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $33,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $33,351.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,950 shares of company stock worth $1,289,093. 25.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 201,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

