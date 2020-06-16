SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGBAF. Citigroup downgraded SES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 4,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. SES has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.46.

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

