Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News headlines about Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Secure Energy Services earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SECYF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

