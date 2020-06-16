SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SeaSpine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.90.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth about $11,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,573,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 378,162 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth about $1,845,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

