Seaport Global Securities Comments on RPM International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a report released on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

RPM opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

