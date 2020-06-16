Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after buying an additional 191,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,116,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 797,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $32.21. 9,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,481. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. Sealed Air Corp has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

