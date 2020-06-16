Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 166.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SA. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE SA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 70,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 0.91. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

