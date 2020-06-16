Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of SGMS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 358,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,012. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

