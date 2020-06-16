Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi Purchases 1,000 Shares

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.