SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,800 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,800 ($35.64) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,800 ($35.64) to GBX 2,520 ($32.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,270 ($41.62) to GBX 2,539 ($32.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($39.46) to GBX 2,310 ($29.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,300 ($29.27) to GBX 2,550 ($32.46) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,090 ($39.33) to GBX 2,582 ($32.86) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,477.11 ($31.53).

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 3,010 ($38.31) on Monday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,711 ($21.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465 ($44.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,849.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,968.28.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($31.02), for a total value of £87,561.41 ($111,443.82). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 22,021 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,990 ($38.06), for a total transaction of £658,427.90 ($838,014.38).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

