Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.62 ($111.93).

SAN opened at €89.19 ($100.21) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.99. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

