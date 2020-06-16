Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.25. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.