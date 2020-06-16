SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDVKY. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. AlphaValue cut SANDVIK AB/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

