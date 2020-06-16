SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDVKY. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. AlphaValue cut SANDVIK AB/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $20.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.