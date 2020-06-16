Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Safehold has a payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,087. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Safehold has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,759,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

