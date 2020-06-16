Safe 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,054.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003748 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. During the last week, Safe has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $67,054.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005060 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

