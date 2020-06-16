Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) in a research note released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 175 ($2.23) price objective on the stock.

N91 opened at GBX 212.80 ($2.71) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.47. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 120.80 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 231.40 ($2.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Fani Titi sold 49,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.53), for a total value of £98,065.21 ($124,812.54). Also, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 175,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £280,833.60 ($357,431.08). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,310,610 shares of company stock worth $215,946,710.



Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

