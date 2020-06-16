Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.27) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,650 ($21.00).

RDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.64) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.00) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.64) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.09) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,850 ($23.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,881.95 ($23.95).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,319.80 ($16.80) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,282.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,704.27. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($33.69). The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

