Roth Capital Boosts Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $50.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Sitime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.49 million and a PE ratio of -62.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Sitime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $79,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $319,550. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sitime by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sitime by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

