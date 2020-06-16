RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -2.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 347,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,817. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

