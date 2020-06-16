Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $2.31 on Friday. Riot Blockchain has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.95.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 138.42%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

