Reviewing XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get XCel Brands alerts:

This table compares XCel Brands and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCel Brands $41.73 million 0.46 -$3.43 million $0.21 4.84 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 2,549.16 -$4.18 million N/A N/A

XCel Brands has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XCel Brands and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCel Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

XCel Brands has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of XCel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of XCel Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XCel Brands and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCel Brands -10.64% 2.50% 1.72% AIkido Pharma N/A -88.61% -83.62%

Summary

XCel Brands beats AIkido Pharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. has an artificial intelligence and machine learning research agreement with Cogia Biotech LTD. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2020. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.