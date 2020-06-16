Reviewing M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) & Eagle Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGBN)

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp 29.20% 11.26% 1.45%

70.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for M&F Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 5 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.76%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M&F Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 2.30 $142.94 million $4.32 7.52

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats M&F Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services. M&F Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, it provides commercial and retail insurance products through a referral arrangement. The company serves sole proprietorships, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations, associations, and individuals, as well as investors. It operates 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

