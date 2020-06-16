Reviewing International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Front Yard Residential (OTCMKTS:RESI)

International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Front Yard Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Thunderbird Gaming N/A N/A N/A Front Yard Residential -27.34% -16.10% -2.77%

80.6% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

International Thunderbird Gaming has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Thunderbird Gaming and Front Yard Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Thunderbird Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Front Yard Residential 0 0 3 0 3.00

Front Yard Residential has a consensus target price of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 46.09%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than International Thunderbird Gaming.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Front Yard Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Thunderbird Gaming $35.95 million N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Front Yard Residential $207.01 million 2.12 -$105.39 million N/A N/A

International Thunderbird Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Front Yard Residential.

About International Thunderbird Gaming

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services. It operates 3 casinos and 1 slot parlor, 1 owned hotel with 66 rooms, 2 managed hotels with 163 rooms, 859 slots, and 323 table positions in Peru; and 5 casinos, 2 slot parlors, 704 slots, and 154 table positions in Nicaragua. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

