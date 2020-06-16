Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $11.73 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after buying an additional 4,486,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,627,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 289.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 70.1% in the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,162,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 478,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.