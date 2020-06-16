Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Restoration Hardware from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.82.

RH opened at $235.82 on Monday. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.52.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

