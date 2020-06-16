Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.38.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $303.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day moving average of $233.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $267,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock worth $99,999,851 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

