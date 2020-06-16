Research Analysts Set Expectations for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CATB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

