Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Scorpio Bulkers Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Scorpio Bulkers in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($2.99) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.88). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SALT. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE SALT opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

