Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TUI AG/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TUI AG/ADR in a report released on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.74 on Monday. TUI AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

