Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 877,500 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 927,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 387,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $415.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

