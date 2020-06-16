Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($2.74) Per Share

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($2.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.00). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). The business had revenue of $306.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%.

RRGB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 809.1% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

