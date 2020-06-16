Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli bought 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,019.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,522 shares of company stock valued at $158,855. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ready Capital by 60.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

