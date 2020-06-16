Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News headlines about Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Razor Energy earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RZREF stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Razor Energy has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 199,200 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 89,440 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,902 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

